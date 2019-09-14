That’s when the account took to tweeting about the no review near the end of the half of Saturday’s Gamecocks game.

The official SEC officiating account created this summer got it’s first real flooding of mentions long about 6 p.m. Saturday night.

On this play in question of #BAMAvsSC , the replay official saw the right knee was down and knew the call could not be overturned, therefore, the game was not stopped for additional review. Every play is reviewed-only when necessary is the game stopped for further review. pic.twitter.com/E7CyP4nMnc

"On this play in question of #BAMAvsSC, the replay official saw the right knee was down and knew the call could not be overturned, therefore, the game was not stopped for additional review. Every play is reviewed-only when necessary is the game stopped for further review,” the account tweeted.



That caused an absolute flood of mentions from irate South Carolina fans with currently 404 replies as of 8:32 p.m.

The way it happened, the Gamecocks were driving late in the first half in a two score game when Rico Dowdle rushed for what looked like a touchdown.

Dowdle was ruled short of the end zone and the officials didn’t stop the play to review the play. The Gamecocks didn’t score on that drive, with Ryan Hilinski firing two incompletions mixed in with a fumbled snap on third down.

Will Muschamp was asked about the play in his postgame press conference and tried to clarify it as much as possible.

“Once the ball is marked down on the field, there is no review. It’s the same last year in the Florida game,” he said. “Once it’s marked down, it’s over. That’s it, period; end of sentence. You can’t review it. I can’t call timeout to get it reviewed; it can’t be reviewed. Those are the rules.”

It wasn’t the only dust up the Gamecock coaching staff had with the officials Saturday, with Muschamp irate early in the game after a holding call on a fake field goal nullified a touchdown.



After the game Rico Dowdle called it a “bad holding call” and it really shifted momentum early in the game.

“It’s tough, getting a big play like that called back,” Bryan Edwards said. ”It is what it is. We can’t change it.”

It’s the first fake field goal the Gamecocks tried this year, working to perfection and resulting in a Parker White touchdown run that ultimately got called back. South Carolina also faked a punt in Saturday’s game.

“We felt like we had a good look we liked,” Muschamp said on the field goal. “It was a really good job by Coleman Hutzler and outstanding execution by our players; every last one of them. All 11 of them.”