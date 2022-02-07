I’m sure it felt like an eternity of silence in the Gamecock corner of Rivals.com, but I assure you, it’s only been a week. That being said, a week of silence in today’s media climate might as well be an eternity, and there’s been plenty to talk about since February 1st. This article will quickly get you up to speed on all the important information you might have missed, and you can expect more detailed looks at each story as it continues to develop in the coming days.