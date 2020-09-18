In the updated rankings the Gamecocks are showing interest or have offered seven of the top 150 players in the country, including gaining traction with five of the top 50 players.

After the summer session, Rivals has officially updated its top 150 players for the 2022 class and, based on the rankings, South Carolina is setting its sights high in the class.

The highest-rated player on the list is Chris Livingston, who checks in at No. 3 in the 2022 class as a 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard. Livingston recently told Rivals the Gamecocks were prioritizing him and with Tennessee State and Memphis.

In the top 50 with him is Eric Daley, who checks in as the No. 32 player in the class and recently told Knowledge Hoops the Gamecocks have been reaching out along with Iowa State Michigan and Miami.

In-state wing Julian Phillips isn't far behind at No. 34 in the rankings, skyrocketing up 17 spots in the latest update after another strong summer with Upward Stars. Phillips has spoken with GamecockCentral on his recruitment, including at the beginning of August.

Phillips is the highest-rated player from South Carolina, followed closely by Keenan's Jazian Gortman, who just finished one of the better summers of anyone in the country.

Gortman went into the summer unranked without a star ranking and emerged as a four-star and the No. 40 player in the class after showcasing some elite scoring on the AAU circuit. Gortman's father, who's also his AAU coach, updated his son's recruitment here.

The Gamecocks also have an offer out to 7-foot-1 big man Donovan Clingan, who comes in at No. 45 in the latest rankings update. The four-star center out of Bristol (Conn.) Central also has offers from UConn, Georgetown, Iowa, Syracuse, Maryland, Rutgers and others.

Four-star power forward De'Ante Green, who picked up a Gamecock offer recently, is considered the 85th-best player in his class coming out of Christ School in Arden, North Carolina.

Green has a few ties to the South Carolina program, and discussed his recruitment recently here.

Another in-state prospect, Perry Smith Jr., moved up to No. 145 in the latest Rivals150, sliding up after a strong summer session.

He plays at Legacy Charter with 2021 commitment Jacobi Wright and played with current Gamecock Jalyn McCreary as well and he picked up a South Carolina offer recently.