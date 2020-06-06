Rivals is in the midst of updating all their classes this summer, tweaking the entire top 150 rankings for the 2020 and 2021 classes with the final step in the process updating the 2022 class and expanding the rankings from 75 to 150.

And in the top 150 there are plenty of Gamecock targets scattered throughout the newly-minted Rivals150 in the 2022 class.

The highest of which is Julian Phillips, who is one of the few guys in the 2022 class with a Gamecock offer, checking in at No. 51 in the entire country.

That's up 18 spots from the latest update for the local talent coming out of Blythewood (S.C.) prospect who recently talked about his recruitment with GamecockCentral.

Some of the other guys with Gamecock offers who crack the new Rivals150 are B.J. Edwards at No. 61 and Chris Bunch at No. 101.

Guard Rodney Rice, who took an unofficial visit to campus this season, is considered the No. 64 player in the class while Quante Berry, who the Gamecocks have recruited the last few months, is the No. 109 overall player.

Perry Smith Jr., who plays at Legacy Charter in Greenville—the same school as Jalyn McCreary and Gamecock target Jacobi Wright play at—cracks the top 150 for the first time, coming in at No. 145 in the country.

Smith visited campus unofficially a few times last season as well.

The Gamecocks don't have anyone committed for the 2022 class yet but have four scholarships available to recruit with in the class.

Right now, the 2022-23 roster would have four guards—Trae Hannibal, Jermaine Couisnard, TJ Moss and 2021 commitment Devin Carter—with four forwards in Wildens Leveque, McCreary and 2020 signees Patrick Iriel and Ja'Von Benson with one wing in Trey Anderson.