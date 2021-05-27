Where 2022 hoops targets landed in latest Rivals150

The highest-rated player in the Rivals150 the Gamecocks have ties to and are pursuing is No. 4 overall player in the class Chris Livingston, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Akron, Ohio.

Livingston told Rivals recently along with South Carolina the schools staying in touch the most with him are Ohio State, Georgetown and Memphis.

Two in-state players—guard Jazian Gortman and wing Julian Phillips—both crack the top 25 with Gortman skyrocketing 21 spots to No. 13 nationally and Phillips moving up seven to 21st in the class.

Forward Kyle Flipowski, who the Gamecocks are recruiting, came in at No. 48, up 69 spots and moving to four-star status. He has offers from a host of high-major schools, including Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa.

Miami-based forward Malik Reneau surged 72 spots in the latest update to No. 52 overall in the class and sports offers from South Carolina, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss.

Two of the team's most recently offered players are on the list as well with wing Josh Reed moving up four spots to No. 89 in the class and shooting guard Kam Craft debuting at 93 overall.

South Carolina has two signees in the 2021 class in the final Rivals150 update for that class with Devin Carter No. 88 overall and Jacobi Wright No. 111 nationally.