With basketball seasons over and no AAU for the foreseeable future, it's time for Rivals to begin rolling out its updated 2020 rankings.

While the Gamecocks didn't have either of their two signees, Ja'Von Benson checks in as one of the top 50 power forwards in the country in the updated rankings.

Benson is considered the No. 46 overall power forward in the 2020 class after a stellar season at Ridge View High school where he averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds and helped guide the Blazers to their third-straight state championship.



Benson, who committed to South Carolina in October before the start of his senior season, picked the Gamecocks over College of Charleston.

The Gamecocks have another local commitment as well in AC Flora power forward Patrick Iriel.

The Gamecocks finished last season 18-13 and 10-8 in the SEC, finishing tied for sixth with Texas A&M in the conference.

Next season, Benson and Iriel will join a team, if AJ Lawson comes back for his junior season, that returns eight of its top 10 minute getters and eight of its top 10 point scorers from last year's team.

Rivals will continue to update its basketball rankings over the next couple weeks with the 2021 class next followed by the 2022.

The Gamecocks have one commitment already in the 2021 class with three-star guard Devin Carter.