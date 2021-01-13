This week is Rivals rankings week with updates coming to the 2021, 2022 and 2023 basketball classes.

The Gamecocks already had good news in the 2021 class with Jacobi Wright, and there was some significant movement for a few Gamecock targets in the 2022 class.

Chris Livingston, who mentioned interest in South Carolina to Rivals earlier this summer, checks in as the No. 3 player in the 2022 class and the top-ranked shooting guard.

Both in-state players with Gamecock offers moved up six spots in the rankings. Wing Julian Phillips slid up to No. 28 nationally while Gortman, who debuted at No. 40 in the previous update, is No. 34 in the country.

Big man Donovan Clingan, who has a Gamecock offer, slid down two spots to the No. 47 player in the country.

One of the biggest movers in the class was another big man in Jai Smith, who moved up 34 spots to No. 116 in the country. You could see the latest with Smith here.

Another in-state big man cracked the rankings with Perry Smith Jr. sliding down two spots to the No. 147 player in the class.

The Gamecocks don't have a commitment in the 2022 class yet but have four in the 2021 group right now in newly-ranked Rivals150 player Jacobi Wright (No. 120), shooting guard Devin Carter, wing Carlous Williams and big man Ta'Quan Woodley.

That doesn't include big man Tre-Vaugh Minott, who enrolled last week and is immediately eligible for South Carolina.