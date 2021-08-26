Where Gamecock targets landed in updated Rivals150

Four of the Gamecocks' biggest targets in the 2022 class right now all cracked the top 150.

Two targets debuted in the rankings in this update with forward Dominick Barlow and wing Ryan Dunn. Barlow cracked it at No. 61 while Dunn comes in at No. 112.

Dunn recently released his top eight with the Gamecocks making the cut along with Boston College, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Virginia, Georgetown, Maryland and Pittsburgh.

Josh Reed—who included South Carolina in his top five released Tuesday night—slid in the latest update but ended up at No. 122 in the class. Along with the Gamecocks, Butler, Northwestern, Boston College and Cincinnati also made the cut.

Elijah Saunders also made his Rivals150 debut in the update, coming in at No. 145 after a strong summer. He also has a top 10 including South Carolina, Miami, UNLV, St. Louis, Boston College, New Mexico, Nevada, Loyola Marymount, DePaul and San Diego State.

Other Gamecock targets in the class include Zion Cruz, who stayed put at No. 19 in the class, big man Malik Reneau who moved up 28 spots to No. 24, and recently-offered Christ Essandoko coming in at No. 150 after a South Carolina visit over the weekend.

South Carolina currently has one commitment in the 2022 class in guard Zach Davis, who announced his decision over the summer.