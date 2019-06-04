SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The new Rivals100 for the class of 2020 landed on Tuesday afternoon and as always there was plenty of movement among the players committed to and targeted by South Carolina.

Local Hammond (S.C.) star defensive end Jordan Burch, already previously a five-star prospect, has moved up 10 spots to No. 3 overall in the country. Not only will that make Burch the top defensive end prospect in his class, but it also puts him squarely in the conversation for the top overall player in the class.

While information from Burch's camp has been hard to come by, the trio of South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia is in the mix for the nation's top pass-rusher.

Another of South Carolina's top overall targets, four-star Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby is inching ever closer to five-star status. Recruited as a running back by Carolina, Bigsby is ranked as an "athlete" by Rivals and moves up to No. 29 overall from No. 31. He's also considered the top prospect at the ATH position.

Bigsby is fresh off his South Carolina official visit this past weekend and the Gamecocks are the perceived favorite for the top back.

New South Carolina running back commit MarShawn Lloyd took a slight hit in the new rankings, a move that was in motion prior to his surprise Memorial Day commit to the Gamecocks. The Dematha Catholic standout is now ranked the No. 34 overall prospect, down 10 spots, and is considered a four-star.

“The majority of the analysts voted to move Lloyd down a few spots and out of five-star range but I was in the minority," Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman said. "Questions about Lloyd's overall speed and explosiveness were raised during the rankings calls. For a back that will play in the 220-pound range, many question whether he has the quickness and long speed to warrant a five-star rating.

"The recent South Carolina commit plays against some of the best competition in the country every week of the regular season and has consistently put up huge numbers while displaying elite skills. A borderline five-star from a skills perspective, Lloyd has so far shown the work ethic and year-over-year improvement to give me the confidence he could earn that fifth star back.”

Mount Juliet (Tenn.) four-star outside linebacker Reggie Grimes now checks in at No. 32 overall, down 12 spots from before. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are considered some of the favorites for the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, who could play outside linebacker, defensive end or tight end at the next level.

Sanford (N.C.) Lee County four-star defensive end Desmond Evans is down slightly as the No. 41 overall prospect in the country. South Carolina is battling several North Carolina schools for Evans' signature.