The NFL Draft starts Thursday night and with it comes a lot of patient waiting, stress for players watching pick after pick and the potential for a few Gamecock players' lives to change forever.

Only seven Gamecocks have heard their name called over the last four drafts, and just one—Hayden Hurst, No. 25 overall to the Baltimore Ravens—since Will Muschamp took over as head coach of a program needing to restock talent.

This year, they will likely double that total with two Gamecocks appearing in the majority of national outlet's mock drafts in do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Dennis Daley.

The consensus for Samuel is he'll be a second-round pick, but where he falls in those 32 picks.

Some outlets have him as No. 34 overall, the second pick of the second, and others have him No. 62 overall, two picks away from the third round.

Daley's situation, on the other hand, is a little more fluid.

He's being projected as early as the fourth round and as late as the sixth to a variety of different teams.

Here's where those drafts have the Gamecocks' duo falling.

CBS Sports

Deebo Samuel: No. 36 overall (Round 2), San Francisco 49ers

Dennis Daley: No. 146 overall (Round 5), Philadelphia Eagles

CBS Sports on Samuel: "Samuel will help take the load off Marquise Goodwin, who has played 16 games just once in his career. Mullen is a talented boundary corner who is good insurance if Jason Verrett can't get healthy, and he could develop into the team's No. 1 corner in a few years."

CBS Sports on Daley: "After adding some depth at defensive tackle with the beefy Gaines, the Eagles trade back a few spots for an extra late pick, then take a developmental tackle in Daley as insurance for (Jason) Peters."

NFL.com

Deebo Samuel: No. 34 overall (Round 2), Indianapolis Colts

Dennis Daley: No. 212 overall (Round 6), San Francisco 49ers

NFL.com on Samuel: "Andrew Luck is thrilled after the team leads a receiver who can work all parts of the field."

USA Today

Deebo Samuel: No. 36 overall (Round 2), San Francisco 49ers

Dennis Daley: No. 125 overall (Round 4): Denver Broncos

The Athletic

Deebo Samuel: No. 62 overall (Round 2), New Orleans Saints

Dennis Daley: No. 119 overall (Round 4), Cleveland Browns

DraftSite.com

Deebo Samuel: No. 49 overall (Round 2), Cleveland Browns

In five national drafts, those are the only two Gamecocks projected to be drafted by a team. If a player isn't picked, he'll still have the option of signing a free agent deal with a team after the draft.

NFL Draft schedule

Thursday, April 25: Round 1, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN/ESPN 2, NFL Network)

Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7, noon (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)