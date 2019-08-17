There are some key battles still going on, and before the Gamecocks scrimmage Saturday, here's a look at how things stand right now.

The Gamecocks enter Saturday getting ready for their second and final scrimmage of preseason camp, and it's getting into crunch time of when the coaching staff would like to settle on a few position battles.

Right guard

Leader at the moment: Eric Douglas

Entering camp, it looked like Gwyn was poised to win this position but Douglas has quickly emerged as the favorite to lock down that spot at the start of the season.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford praised Douglas for changing his body in the offseason and is now ready for the rigors that come with playing SEC football in the SEC.

Will Muschamp said after the team's first scrimmage if the season started now, Douglas would be the team's starter. Douglas spent the first two years waiting for his opportunity and looks to finally getting his chance to make an impact.

A versatile guy, Douglas is also the team's backup center currently and can play all five spots on the line.

Backup: Jovaughn Gwyn

Center

Leader at the moment: Hank Manos

Manos was listed as co-starter alongside Chandler Farrell, who's now working primarily with the tight ends, making Manos now the presumed favorite.

Coming in a little underweight after having to keep it low to wrestle in high school, he comes in listed at 290 pounds and will likely play closer to 300 once the season starts.

He started the team's Belk Bowl and did some good things and seems ready to take control of the center spot as a redshirt freshman.

Backup: Eric Douglas

Outside receiver

Leader at the moment: OrTre Smith

This position is a little more up in the air currently and could get some more clarity after the second scrimmage finishes up. The edge right now seems to be to Smith, who had a very productive year two seasons ago before a knee injury derailed last season.

Vann's also coming off a good summer, Muschamp said, and he could lock down a starting spot but if he doesn't he'll be featured heavily in the Gamecocks' rotation.

Randrecous Davis, when healthy could challenge for that spot or a place in the pecking order.

Backup: Josh Vann or Randrecous Davis

Defensive end

Leader at the moment: Aaron Sterling

There hasn't been as much competition there as other spots since only one of the two guys listed on the two-deep—Sterling and JJ Enagbare—has been healthy through the entirety of camp.

Enagbare missed roughly the first half of camp coming off a knee injury and is now back pushing Sterling for the starting spot.

Sterling's done some good things in camp and is the incumbent starter entering the season. No matter who wins the starting job, he and Enagbare will see significant snaps at defensive end this season.

Backup: J.J. Enagbare

Backup quarterback

Leader at the moment: Dakereon Joyner or Ryan Hilinski

This spot is the only one where there may not be a definitive leader right now. Both guys have had their ups and downs through the first start of camp and there isn't a clear cut favorite entering the team's second scrimmage.

Saturday's scrimmage could go a long way in determining who locks down that spot. The biggest keys to winning the job will be diminishing turnovers, mastering the offense and production.

Whoever doesn't anchor the No. 2 spot would be the team's No. 3 quarterback.

Running back

Leader at the moment: Rico Dowdle

This is probably the position with the least clarity entering the season right now with a handful of guys battling for essentially two spots in Thomas Brown's two-back system.

Rico Dowdle is the presumed favorite but he's being pushed by Tavien Feaster, who was just cleared this week for full contact drills after getting an infected tooth pulled.

Dowdle's had more experience in the system and is having a good camp from all accounts and seems to have the edge right now.

Feaster's impressed the coaching staff with his ability to catch onto the playbook and will challenge for a starting spot along with senior Mon Denson.

Kevin Harris, a freshman, could also push for snaps as well.

Backup: Tavien Feaster or Mon Denson