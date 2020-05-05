Since the end of the season, PerfectGame released its latest recruiting rankings for the 2020 class along with the next three classes and there are plenty of Gamecocks represented.

While the draft is still in flux in terms of how long it might be, there will be a draft and a handful of Gamecocks who will get attention from professional teams.

There might not be a baseball season right now, but that doesn't mean MLB Draft preparations are slowing down.

In the 2020 class, all 12 of the team's 15 high school prospects are considered top 500 prospects with four in the top 100.

The highest-rated signee is Brandon Fields, who checks in at No. 31 in the 2020 class. He's joined in the top 100 by Will Sanders at No. 58 and Alek Boychuk, who's considered the No. 88 overall prospect in the class.

After the top 100, the next 100 spots are filled with Gamecock signees with six signees between 100 and 200: Jackson Phipps (132), Josh Shuler (134), Lukas Cook (161), Travis Luensmann (166).

Jack Mahoney, up to No. 134 and Mag Cotto, up to No. 193, continue to soar up the rankings and get closer to cracking the top 100 and top 150, respectively.

Cade Austin (274), Jalen Vasquez (305) and Sam Swygert (487) are all Gamecock signees who round out the top 500. The only other signees who aren't entrenched in the top 500 are Connor Cino, David Cromer and Jake Madden.

As for the 2021 class, The Gamecocks have eight top 500 commitments, including two top 100 prospects in Michael Braswell at No. 14 and Thad Ector, who's skyrocketing up the rankings to No. 69 in the class.

The Gamecocks also have commitments from the No. 169 overall prospect in Sam Simpson, who went up in the latest rankings, No. 188 in Cooper Kinney in the next 100 prospects.

They also have four other top 500 guys in Caleb Gampe (258), in-state catcher Cole Messina (278), Vytas Valincius (320) and in-state pitcher Aidan Hunter (332).

The Gamecocks have three other commitments who aren't in the top 500 yet in Eli Jones, in-state outfielder Dariyan Pendergrass and Owen Washburn.

The entire 2022 class is ranked in the top 500 with three of the seven commitments right now in the top 100: Connor Fuhrman at No. 46, Blaise Grove at No. 69 and Eli Jerzembeck at No. 82.

The Gamecocks have commitments as well from in-state shortstop Jack Reynolds at No. 111, Keegan Knutson at No. 171, Zander Buchan at 202 and Nic Yard rounding the group out at No. 436, cracking the top 500 in the latest rankings.

The 2023 class has three commitments with all three in the top 500: Ariel Antigua at No. 51 and in-state prospects Reese Marcum (234) and Grant Loggins (254).

The Gamecocks' 2020 high school is considered No. 7 in the entire country by PerfectGame but they also have four top 100 junior college prospects as well that don't factor into the rankings currently.

The 2021 class is currently No. 15 nationally with the 2022 class No. 13 in the country.