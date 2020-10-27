There are a few things the Gamecocks are good at, a few things they rank near the bottom of the conference but mostly things are strictly average when it comes to team statistics.

Coaches are getting a chance to evaluate things this week, and it gives fans and the media a chance to see how South Carolina stacks up compared to other SEC teams.

The bye week is here, and with it comes a chance to take a deep breath, reset and look to see which Gamecocks are having good years halfway through the season.

Currently the Gamecocks rank seventh in yards per play (5.6) and sixth in points per game (29.2) with Collin Hill coming at ninth while averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt. South Carolina is also eighth in team completion percentage at 61.5 percent.

Also see: Latest scoop on TID before his announcement

Their 215.2 pass yards per game are good for 11th in the conference while they're seventh in the SEC in 164.4 rushing yards per game while seventh in yards per rush averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

The Gamecocks are eighth in opponents points per game, allowing 30 this season, and are seventh in opponent pass yards per game (247.8) and ninth in opponent rush yards per game (154.8).

Opponents are averaging 4.3 yards per carry, which is the fourth-highest mark in the league, while also averaging six yards per play. Only five teams in the SEC are allowing more yards per play this season.

The Gamecock defense is really good in the red zone and on third down, ranking fifth in both this year. Opponents are only converting 36.8 percent of third downs and scoring on 81 percent of red zone trips (17-for-21, 12 touchdowns).

Also see: Breakdown of stats by down against LSU

Offensively, though, the Gamecocks are ninth in third down success rate (40.6 percent) and seventh in red zone offense (83.3) with scores on 15 of 18 trips with 13 touchdowns.

The Gamecocks' two-headed monster at running back—Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick—are having really good years with both currently tied for second among all SEC rushers averaging 5.8 yards per rush.

Harris is second behind Alabama's Najee Harris in rushes (93) and yards (535) and rushing touchdowns (8).

Collin Hill currently ranks 10th in the SEC in passer efficiency rating at 126.2 despite having the fifth-most completions and third-most attempts in the league.

Shi Smith is also having a really good year, ranking third in receptions (36) and eighth in receiving yards (415) through five games.

Also see: More analysis from Saturday's blowout loss

Ernest Jones is also leading the SEC in tackles with 55 and is on pace for 110 tackles despite only playing 10 games. He's also tied for 12th in the league with four tackles for loss. Jammie Robinson is also top 15 in the conference in tackles with 37.

JJ Enagbare is tied for the SEC lead with four sacks this season and tied for ninth with five tackles for loss.

Jaycee Horn is quietly having a great year, tied for the SEC lead in passes defended with six. He's on pace for 12, which would tie him for fourth-most in a single season at South Carolina with Sheldon Brown, Dunta Robinson and JaMarcus King.