The Gamecocks are coming off a record-setting performance against Charleston Southern and now get ready to start SEC play against Alabama this weekend, but before then a look at where the Gamecocks sit in the SEC statistical standings.

A fair warning, but the numbers are a little skewed right now after two diametrically opposite performances from week one to week two.

It's never too early to start looking at how the Gamecocks stack up statistically against some of the other teams in the SEC through two games.

The Gamecocks are currently fourth in the SEC in scoring offense at 46 points per game and middle of the pack (seventh) in scoring defense allowing 17 points per game.

They're currently top five in both total offense (522.5 yards/game) and are at the top of the league in rushing offense at 310.5 yards per game, which is helped by rushing for a school-record 493 yards against Charleston Southern.

In terms of the passing game, they're 11th in passing offense (212 yards/game) and ninth in pass defense, giving up on average 220 yards through the air during a game.

They're 12th in total defense, allowing 375 yards per game and tenth in rushing defense, allowing 155 yards on the ground per game.

The Gamecocks are 11th in third down conversions, converting at a 36.8 percent clip while opponents are converting 33.3 percent of third downs against South Carolina's defense, good for sixth in the SEC.

As for individual performances, the Gamecocks have a few guys near the top of the SEC.

Kevin Harris is second in the league in rushing after his 147-yard performance against the Bucs, behind only Mississippi State's Kylin Hill, who's averaging 160 yards a game. He's also third in all-purpose yards.

Ryan Hilinski is top five in passing yards per game (282) and total offense per game (286) while he's eighth in passing efficiency at 174.3.

Bryan Edwards is second in punt return average at 22 yards per clip, behind Missouri's Richaud Floyd (25 yards/game). Shi Smith is also leading the league in kick return average at 33.3 yards per return.

Defensively, Javon Kinlaw is tied with Florida's Ventrell Miller for second in the SEC with two sacks, one behind league leader Jabari Zuniga (Florida).

D.J. Wonnum is tied for third in the SEC with three tackles for loss, an average of 1.5 per game. Jaycee Horn is tied for the league lead as well with two forced fumbles.

South Carolina statistics through two games (rank):

Scoring offense—46 points/game (2)

Scoring defense—17 points/game (7)

Total offense—522.5 yards/game (T-2, LSU)

Total defense—375 yards/game (12)

Rushing offense—310.5 yards/game (1)

Rushing defense—155 yards/game (10)

Pass offense—212 yards/game (11)

Pass defense—220 yards/game (9)