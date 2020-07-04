Here's a look at a few guys who got big league invites and could reach the top of their profession this season.

South Carolina already has seven guys right now who have touched the bigs in some capacity but there could be a few more to get the call at some point this year.

Major League Baseball is officially back with team camps starting this week with the league scheduled to start games later this month and there could be a few more Gamecocks in the bigs this season.

Wil Crowe (Washington)

Crowe, the Nationals' No. 4 overall prospect, got drafted in 2017 and has skyrocketed through the Nationals' minor league system, getting up to Triple A last season. During his minor league career he's 18-15 with a 4.03 ERA and a 1.297 WHIP. He's also averaging 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

He's already picked up an invite to major league camp in Washington and MLB.com has Crowe's MLB timeline for him getting to the big leagues in 2020, which means there's a very high chance Crowe could be pitching for the Nationals against MLB-level competition within the next few months.



Clarke Schmidt (New York)

Like Crowe, Schmidt earned an invite to the Yankees' MLB camp, which is going on now, and has a legitimate shot at making the big league roster as early as this season.

After getting drafted in 2017, Schmidt spent the last half of the year rehabbing from Tommy John surgery but since then has dominated when he's pitched. He has a 3.39 ERA in two minor league seasons with a 1.13 WHIP and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

He's considered the Yankees' second-best prospect and the No. 88 overall prospect in the minors with the MLB considering his ETA for the bigs this season.

Taylor Widener (Arizona)

Widener, who also picked up a big league camp invite, is one of the better pitchers in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system put had a tough year in Triple A last season with an 8.10 ERA, but he could potentially get to the bigs this season.

He has a career WHIP in the minors at 1.21 and has 473 strikeouts in four seasons so far, so he has the talent to be a big bullpen arm for the Diamondbacks at some point very soon.

Max Schrock (St. Louis)

Schrock has spent the last two seasons in Triple A with the Cardinals, unable to break through; he slashed .275/.366/.381 last season with 31 RBI and should get time in the bigs sooner rather than later.

The only problem for him is the Cardinals are set at both second base and shortstop with Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong, but Schrock could find some innings potentially at one of the corner infield spots.

He's a very strong candidate to see some time in the bigs this season.

Tyler Johnson (Chicago)

Johnson may be a year away from getting to the bigs, but he's definitely on the track to make the big leagues some time over the next two years.

After just three years in the minors as a reliever he's already earned a big league invite with a 12-2 record, 1.10 WHIP and 169 strikeouts.

MLB.com has his major league ETA at 2021 so, while he could earn some innings as a big leaguer this season, Johnson should be pitching for the White Sox sooner rather than later.