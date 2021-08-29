Which Gamecock football players will make the biggest leap?
The Gamecock football roster has no shortage of players that will be looking to take a big step forward during the 2021 season.
In this roundtable discussion, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell dive in and discuss several players that they believe will make the biggest jump in terms of on-field production.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news