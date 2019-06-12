Rivals released their updated 2020 basketball recruiting rankings with eight playesr the Gamecocks have shown interest in making the cut with six in the top 100.

The Gamecocks don't have any commitments in the 2020 class just yet but that doesn't mean they aren't pursuing their fair share of high-level talent.

The two biggest right now are Earl Timberlake, who checked in up 10 spots at No. 29 overall, the highest of any South Carolina target, and newly-minted four-star Matt Cross (No. 79), who just wrapped up official visits in Columbia this weekend.

Clifford Omoruyi, who was on campus during the season for an unofficial moves up a spot to No. 51. Omoruyi plays at Roselle Catholic, the alma mater of Chris Silva and Alanzo Frink.

In-state talent P.J. Hall and Myles Tate also crack the top 150 with Hall the highest-rated South Carolina player at No. 66 and Tate at No. 143.

Another player the Gamecocks are involved with, Terrance Williams, moves to No. 91, up seven spots.

Reece Beekman, who recently picked up a South Carolina offer, is at No. 65 and Eugene Brown is in at No. 107. Brown recently told Rivals the Gamecocks have been recruiting him some.

The Gamecocks just enrolled a seven-man recruiting class (five scholarship players), with four of those being prep players: Trae Hannibal, Jalyn McCreary, Wildens Leveque, Trey Anderson.

Of those four, two—Hannibal and McCreary are in the Rivals150 for the 2019 class with Hannibal breaking into the rankings for the first time at No. 146 and McCreary moving down a spot to No. 133.

Both are three-star prospects.