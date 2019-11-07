The Gamecocks have a few guys who could set school records and finish in the top 10 of other ones down the stretch this year; so with three games left, let's take a look at who those guys could be.

This season hasn't gone according to script for South Carolina, Will Muschamp has even admitted to that, but it doesn't mean this year is without a few standout performances.

The headliner is obviously Bryan Edwards, who is on the cusp of breaking almost every career record for a receiver at South Carolina, but he's quite loudly having one of the better single seasons from a receiver in school history.

Edwards is only 88 yards away from breaking Alshon Jeffery's career record of 3,042 yards and is three touchdowns from surpassing Jeffery and Sidney Rice for that school record as well.

He already set the record for consecutive games with a catch and receptions as well.

But, the senior receiver is on pace for 82 receptions for 968 yards this season, which would be career highs for them but also rank in the top 10 in school history as well.

If those numbers hold, it'd be the second-most catches by a receiver in a single season, six behind Jeffery's record of 88. His yardage would be tied for seventh in a season with Kenny McKinley.

But he's not the only one who's on pace to finish top 10 in the record books this season.

Ryan Hilinski, despite some struggles as a freshman, is putting together one of the better seasons from a freshman quarterback.

The freshman is on pace to finish the year going 236-for-386 with 2,409 yards, 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

It would be the eight-most completions and attempts by a Gamecock quarterback and make him one of just 10 quarterbacks in school history to throw for 2,400 yards in a single season.

Since 2000, there have only been six quarterbacks to throw for 2,400 yards and at least 13 touchdowns in a season.

In the same time frame, there's only been one quarterback with at least 2,400 yards, 13 touchdowns and less than five interceptions: Connor Shaw (2013).

Joseph Charlton is also on pace to shatter his own school record for punting average in a season at 47.9 yards, breaking the record of 44.8 set last season.



His 45.3 career yards per punt would be a school record as well.

The Gamecocks have three games left this season—two home games against Appalachian State and Clemson plus a road trip to Texas A&M—and will need to win at least two of those games to secure a bowl bid.

They'll host the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. Saturday with the game scheduled to be televised on ESPN2.