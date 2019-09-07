The Gamecocks rattled off a record-setting day against Charleston Southern, drubbing the Bucs with a much-needed offensive showing.

The last time South Carolina's offense took the field, it was putting up less than 250 yards of total offense and only scored seven second half points.

“I think we’re much better than how we played last week," Will Muschamp said. "I think we made good adjustments up front on the offensive line that helped us. It didn’t really show today but it’ll show next week how far we’ve come."

The Gamecocks set a school record for most yards in a game (775), breaking the old record set against Louisiana Tech in 1995, and it's the fifth-most yards a team's put up in SEC history.

Their 11.2 yards per play were also the eighth-most in SEC history.

The Gamecocks rushed for a program-best 493 yards behind 100-yard days from both Kevin Harris (147) and Rico Dowdle (118).

The yards breaks an 82-year record set against Presbyterian in 1937, and it's the first time the Gamecocks have had two 100-yard backs since Mike Davis and David Williams both eclipsed the century mark against Furman in 2014.

Their 72 points were the most of the Muschamp era and the 74 yards on the ground given up were the fewest a Muschamp team at South Carolina has allowed.

“School records? I didn’t know that. It was exciting. I think our team did a good job of putting (UNC) behind us. That Tuesday we came in, we put it behind us and got to work. I commend us for that,” Dakereon Joyner said. “As far as now, it’s the 24-hour rule. Enjoy it tonight and a little bit tomorrow and get (back) to work.”

After the North Carolina game, Muschamp made it a point to get Bryan Edwards the ball, and it worked Saturday.

Edwards finished the day leading the Gamecocks with five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

It's his sixth 100-yard receiving game and 40th career game with a catch, three behind Kenny McKinley's school record.

Edwards is now tied with Sterling Sharpe for third all-time in school history with 169 career receptions, moving past Zola Davis Saturday.

He's also up to fourth all-time in career receiving yards (2,348), passing Davis again, and is seven yards away from passing Sharpe and moving up to third all time.

"We have to get the ball to Bryan Edwards. We targeted him 10 times last week and he got the ball one time," Muschamp said. "We have to put him in situations where regardless, he’s getting the ball. We have to put Shi Smith in situations where regardless he’s getting the ball. Coming out of that game, that was something I demanded. Those guys have to touch it. They’re really good players and can score with the ball in their hands. We have to find ways.”

Time will tell if this was a one-game anomaly or a trend for the Gamecocks—next weekend against Alabama will be a test—but Saturday's performance was a step in the right direction of getting the rotten taste of a season-opening loss out of South Carolina's mouth.

