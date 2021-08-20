White: Gamecock defense on schedule entering second scrimmage

But, as the Gamecocks hit the halfway point of camp with the second scrimmage on deck, defensive coordinator Clayton White likes where the defense is right now.

There’s progress from a depth perspective, from an installation standpoint and plenty else. Sometimes, when installing a new scheme, things can stall and a team get behind schedule as the opener approaches.

Each training camp, most coaches have in their mind where they want to be in a few different areas.

“I would say I think we’re right on time. With the scrimmage coming Saturday, it still gives us two-plus weeks until we play a game. Now it’s time to get the guys in here a couple more days,” he said.

“As we transition to the real work week we’re in a good spot. We have a couple more special situations to put in from coach Beamer and I think we’ll be on our way and dial it in.”

Also see: Few hoops visitors this weekend

The Gamecocks have practice 13 of preseason camp Friday night before another scrimmage Saturday at Williams-Brice, the final one before the season starts Sept. 4.

Through the first 12 practices, though, White has been able to install every concept and almost every situation he wants to with roughly two weeks to go until the opener.

“Each day coach Beamer does a good job introducing situations to our guys,” White said. “We’ve hit every single situation. Obviously every play is not in but most importantly all of our packages are in and we’ve touched and got deep into each one.”

The scrimmage, the last live-bullet evaluation point before the final two weeks of practice will serve as a big evaluation tool.

Once that’s over, the Gamecocks have two weeks of almost game-week schedules with White and the staff installing the final few situations before Eastern Illinois comes to Williams-Brice.

“Most importantly, we’re trying to teach our guys the situation: when we’re going to use those calls and in what part of the game and the style we’re going to play with each one,” White said. “Are we going to be aggressive here? Are we going to be conservative here? That’s the ultimate thing, just teaching the guys the football IQ things.”

Also see: Full recaps from Thursday's coordinator availability

Players have been very complimentary about White’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme, saying how complex it can before offenses to figure out.

White will be the first to laugh the comment off, mentioning at some point an offense will piece it together, but said once the scheme is understood it’s “an exciting defense.”

“Everything you learn in life has barriers. Our defense at the beginning has barriers, but once you break through those barriers that’s when it becomes fun,” he said. “The Phil Jackson philosophy of once you learn the defense now you can use your own imagination, use your own creativity and go out and play.”