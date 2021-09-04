White gets the start at RB

White was listed as a a co-starter on this week's depth chart alongside MarShawn Lloyd, Kevin Harris and Juju McDowell, but after working with the first-team all week in practice it was White whose name was listed on the video board as a starter.

Senior ZaQuandre White will get the start in the Gamecocks' loaded running back room for the first game of the Shane Beamer Era.

Harris, who had offseason back surgery, is not expected to play tonight according to South Carolina radio play-by-play man Todd Ellis.

Jaylin Dickerson, who was listed a co-starter with RJ Roderick, will get the start at safety. Roderick is suspended for an undisclosed reason.

Junior cornerback Darius Rush is starting at cornerback where he was listed as a co-starter with Cam Smith. Smith missed most of camp with a foot injury but is dressed out and will play tonight.

The rest of the starters were listed as expected compared to this week's official depth chart.

The Gamecocks open their 2021 campaign against Eastern Illinois this Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.