White pleased with Huntley, freshmen linebackers' progressions

Clayton White knows that, so when he was asked Wednesday some of the players who’ve grown the most since camp started at the beginning of the month, his mind instinctively went to the line.

“I would say the guy that’s grown the most to me besides some of the regular names is Alex Huntley,” White said. “He’s shown us the ability to be a big guy who can move around and make plays up front and be a productive interior defensive lineman since Ricky (Sandidge’s) been out.”

Huntley arrived on campus with the 2020 class a four-star recruit and the No. 213 player nationally in his class but had his freshman season derailed.

Multiple ankle injuries limited him to just one game where he registered one tackle.

Huntley had all of the spring to get healthy and as the Gamecocks approach their season opener against Eastern Illinois he’s show a lot of growth and could potentially factor heavily into the Gamecocks’ rotation inside this season.

“The most important thing with Alex is he’s done a good job taking the coaching from coach Lindsey, who he has those guys a big portion of practice when it’s not special teams. They’ve started their progression from the ground up, and he’s taken the individual work with coach Lindsey into the team and group work,” White said.

“Those are signs of good players, especially a young player, who can take the meeting room to the individual to the group to the team. He’s doing that. That’s what makes him a good player who has a good future here.”

Huntley’s confidence, he said as preseason camp started, was at an all time high after having football ripped from him for really the first time in his entire life.

“It was like I lost a part of me,” Huntley said. “Going through it, now that I’m on the other side of it and about to play again, it makes me feel like a stronger person knowing what I’ve been through. I know if I can do that I can do a lot more.”

Outside of Huntley, White mentioned two linebackers in redshirt freshman Mo Kaba and transfer linebacker Debo Williams as two guys clicking the last week or so of camp.

White mentioned Kaba “stepped up” the past 10 day and Williams was right there with him at a vitally important linebacker spot.

“That position has been kind of the quiet position. Those guys have been really grinding. I’ve been on them hard,” White said of the linebackers. “I told them a couple times, ‘You’re the ones no one is talking about.’ I think that’s good. Until we show up to the party on Saturdays they’ll realize those guys are working. I love the way they’re working.”