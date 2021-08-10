White's defense is 'going to be fun to play in'

White, who is installing a 4-2-5 defense, is defined in part some by deception and disorienting an offense is doing a lot of that through the first week of training camp, Brown said.

Jahmar Brown is still trying to get his head to stop spinning as he transitions fully to defensive back, but even as he does he can see how different Clayton White’s defense is.

“No one will figure this defense out,” he said, his eyes widening. “Not one offense we play will figure this defense out. This defense is fun, it’s fun to be in. it’s complex. It’s all over the place. It’s going to be fun to play in.”

Also see: Latest with priority receiver Antonio Williams

The defense has what White calls 4-2-5 tendencies, predicated by adding another hybrid defensive back to the field and being able to mix coverage and allowing the Gamecocks’ front seven to play fast.

“I feel like there’s a lot of exciting stuff going on with our defense. We’re picking up on stuff pretty fast, like real fast. We’re getting it faster than the coaches think we’re going to get it since the spring to now,” linebacker Mohamed Kaba said. “We can’t wait for the first game. We’re ready to start it off.”

It operates a little different than a typical defense, Kaba said, with the secondary tasked with making calls and getting the group set.

Usually a middle linebacker is expected to make all of those calls in a defense. Instead, Kaba said linebackers don’t have to make as many calls and get to line up and play fast.

Also see: Insider notes from Tuesday's practice

“It’s a lot different and a lot better. Since I was in middle school playing football the linebacker makes all the calls,” he said. “Now it’s a big benefit to just lien up and get set and the defensive backs helping us get set to know what the coverage is. That’s a great addition to this defense.”

The next step will be to get some of the incoming players on defense who weren’t in for the spring—Karon Prunty, Carlins Platel, TJ Sanders, Tyrese Ross, La’Dareyen Craig, Kolbe Fields and Bam Scott—up to speed with the defense, which is going well.

“Guys coming in, those transfers at first you can tell like it was in the spring but once you grasp it pops. It’s simple. That’s where the disguise come in,” Kaba said. “Everyone’s getting reps in and getting the defense down.”

Also see: Updates from Tuesday's media availability

South Carolina’s defense is coming off a year where it struggled, allowing 6.6 yards per play, 4.9 yards per rush and almost nine yards per pass attempt. The defense allowed 54 plays of 20 or more yards, fourth-worst in the SEC.

With a lot of room to improve, the Gamecocks are excited to see how unique this offense can be.

“It’s different,” Rick Sandidge said. “It’s a struggle when you’re trying to understand the defense but it’s special and it’s going to be a high impact come this season.