News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 16:05:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Who's left? South Carolina targets we're still tracking

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After 17 prospects locked in with South Carolina on the first day of the early signing period, the Gamecocks will look to close out their 2020 recruiting class with several more signatures in February.

Once the early period ends on Friday, schools across the country will take into account what prospects they landed and what prospects are still available and reassess their needs moving forward.

While some new names will inevitably pop up between now and February, here are five prospects who will sign in February that we're tracking.

[LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off first year! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!]


Ger-Cari Caldwell has emerged as a priority target for South Carolina.
Ger-Cari Caldwell has emerged as a priority target for South Carolina.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}