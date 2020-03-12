Who's the next to commit to Gamecock football?
Will Muschamp currently has two verbal commitments in his 2021 recruiting class, with plenty of time left to continue building out the crop.
Both of those pledges - defensive back Demarko Williams and offensive athlete Sam Reynolds - were unexpected. To that end, it can be hard to predict which prospect may be next to join the class.
Still, there are some candidates, and GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at a few of them that could join the Gamecocks' class this spring or summer.
