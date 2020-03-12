Will Muschamp currently has two verbal commitments in his 2021 recruiting class, with plenty of time left to continue building out the crop.

Both of those pledges - defensive back Demarko Williams and offensive athlete Sam Reynolds - were unexpected. To that end, it can be hard to predict which prospect may be next to join the class.



Still, there are some candidates, and GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at a few of them that could join the Gamecocks' class this spring or summer.

