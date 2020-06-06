Why Gamecock signee Brandon Fields opted to skip MLB Draft
Since 2006, only two top 40 signees have ever made their way to campus to play baseball at South Carolina: Carlos Cortes (27) and Sam Dyson (33).The Gamecocks will get their third to Founders Park ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news