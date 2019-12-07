News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 10:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Why going to UMass was important for South Carolina

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLWhen South Carolina took the court in the Mullins Center Wednesday there were connections across the entire arena. Frank Martin’s wife, Anya was an all-world trac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}