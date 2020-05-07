Even though spring practice was canceled five practices in, it's still been a big offseason for Israel Mukuamu.

Over the last few weeks his name's popped more and more into different mock drafts as a first rounder, and Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him as the No. 4 cornerback in this year's draft pool.

The hype's continued to build since the draft ended a few weeks ago, and there's a logical reason why Mukuamu is so high on NFL draft boards.

