 GamecockCentral - Why's South Carolina a finalist for Gunner Stockton?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 09:33:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Why's South Carolina a finalist for Gunner Stockton?

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ChadSimmons_
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

TIGER, Ga. — On July 30, four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton of Rabun County High cut his list to Georgia and South Carolina. It is an SEC East battle between friends and former teammates between the hedges Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart.

Why are the Gamecocks this deep in this race? Stockton goes into detail about his interest in South Carolina, his deep connections to those working in Columbia and more in this interview.

MORE: Stockton details final two

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}