GamecockCentral - Why's South Carolina a finalist for Gunner Stockton?

TIGER, Ga. — On July 30, four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton of Rabun County High cut his list to Georgia and South Carolina. It is an SEC East battle between friends and former teammates between the hedges Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart.

Why are the Gamecocks this deep in this race? Stockton goes into detail about his interest in South Carolina, his deep connections to those working in Columbia and more in this interview.