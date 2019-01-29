Listed as an "athlete" in the Rivals database, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is capable of playing wide receiver or safety but is set to play offense for the Gamecocks.

After review of his junior film, class of 2020 South Carolina commit Da'Qon Stewart has moved up to a high three-star prospect in Rivals.com's rankings.

"I still like him at both positions, but the thing that makes him a better receiver than safety is that he's already a good route runner," Rivals National Analyst Adam Friedman said. "He's quick-twitch out his breaks and measures in at 6-foot-2. He's got the skills needed at safety too, but I think he can be a better wide receiver. He's got great length in his arms, consistent hands. I think he's one of those enthusiastic kids that plays hard and can swing momentum with big plays. I like what he's got there. I would think he will get a lot more offers."

A star at North Mecklenburg High in Huntersville, N.C., Stewart was previously ranked the No. 28 prospect in North Carolina's 2020 class, but his new rating (a 5.7 three-star) would move him among the top 12 prospects in the state and top 41 "athletes" in the country.

Stewart, who is also a standout on the basketball court, committed to the Gamecocks two weekends ago during a junior day visit.

"Family!" Stewart said, asked what led him to pick South Carolina. "Everything they do, everything they say, is family. It's the best fit for me, because I'm a family-oriented person and I like to be around a lot of people. I loved that about them, because that's what it felt like. It felt like that was home."

Stewart is the fourth commit in the 2020 class, which is currently ranked No. 15 in the country on Rivals.com.

ALSO SEE: Da'Qon Stewart an 'outstanding football player and even better person' according to his head coach ($)

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!