SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg class of 2020 athlete Da'Qon Stewart has committed to South Carolina, according to reliable sources.

Stewart, who already had an early offer from the Gamecocks, was in Columbia Saturday for South Carolina's Spurs Up junior day event.

Stewart also holds offers from Akron and UMass.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is the fourth commit in South Carolina's 2020 class.

Stewart is ranked the No. 28 overall prospect in North Carolina in his class.

