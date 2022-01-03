Why Spencer Rattler chose South Carolina

That Zoom call, plus his relationship with Shane Beamer, and the opportunity to continue to play with teammate Austin Stogner, who announced for the Gamecocks on the same day, led Rattler to commit to South Carolina on Dec. 13.

In an exclusive Garnet Trust Chat presented by 360clean on Monday morning, Rattler told Gamecock Central that he didn't take any in-person visits but was blown away by the Gamecocks' virtual visit.

"It was a spot where my family and I felt very comfortable," Rattler explained. "We knew Coach Beamer for the first two years he coached Oklahoma, was the tight ends coach and we built a great relationship there. And Stogner as well, he coached Stogner, and him wanting to go to South Carolina and kind of putting that in my ear influenced me as well just because you know we've been boys since sophomore year in high school and committed together to Oklahoma and now doing the same thing with South Carolina, so it's kind of crazy how things turn out."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Rattler will join the South Carolina program with three years of eligibility remaining, though he'll be listed as a redshirt junior for the Gamecocks.

Rattler said he likes the idea of playing in an offense that is framed like those he'll see at the next level.

"The offensive schemes, it's more of a pro-style offense to where you'll understand the (NFL) lingo a little bit more and just overall better your game," Rattler continued. "Who doesn't want to play in the SEC? I mean it's a great conference, the best conference in football and to go out there and play in the SEC East with South Carolina, it's going to be a fun time. Really, that's what it came to. Coach (Marcus) Satterfield and me had a good talk about the schemes and stuff like that and the players that are coming back and the guys we could get, it just sounded like a great opportunity to help this team."

During his time at Oklahoma, Rattler completed 361 of 515 passes for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Rattler did his best work as a redshirt freshman in 2020 when he was named national freshman of the year by CBS Sports and first-team AP All-Big 12 after completing 214 of 317 pass attempts for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Rattler entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29 and despite rumors of in-person visits, he says he never took any visits after entering the portal.

"We only did a virtual visit with South Carolina," Rattler said. "Once Stog went down there and told me how great it was, how he felt, what it was like, and his father as well, I was comfortable with that. I know they've got top-tier facilities. I know they've got top-tier coaches. I know it's a great city, I've heard nothing but positivity about it. The virtual visit blew me away. Coach Beamer had all the staff on the call, it was very impressive. That really tipped it off right there, that made me comfortable in my decision."

Rattler will arrive in Columbia around late January or early February and will go through spring practice with South Carolina.

The former five-star signal-caller was paying close attention to the Gamecocks' big win over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl and says he's already been reaching out to his future teammates.



"We've all caught up," Rattler said. "I've caught up with most of the guys through Instagram and DMs and getting their numbers just so we could create that relationship. We've been talking about how we're going to get up there and whenever we get back and start putting in that work to get ready for spring ball and summer workouts and soon the season. This thing is going to come and go by quick and the season's going to be here quick and I'm excited to just get up there and start to really create those relationships with the guys and see what we can do."

A former five-star prospect, Rattler was ranked the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to Rivals, when he signed with Oklahoma.

A Phoenix, Ariz. native and Pinnacle High School grad, the All-American Bowl selection, threw for an Arizona state record 11,083 yards in his high school career with 116 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.