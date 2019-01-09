That process officially ended Wednesday when the board unanimously approved Brown’s contract, officially adding him to the staff, effective immediately so that Brown can start recruiting when the dead period is over.

When Ray Tanner and Will Muschamp first started talking about adding Thomas Brown to the Gamecocks’ coaching staff, one of the biggest points of emphasis was expediting the hiring process with the final recruiting push coming up.

“It’s important we have a new running backs coach on board,” Ray Tanner said. “The recruiting cycle kicks back in so he needs to be on the road, so there was some urgency there to move quickly as we can. I’m grateful to the board that they were accessible today and we got the contract approved.”



Also see: Running backs to watch now that Brown's hiring is official

Brown was signed to a two-year deal Wednesday and will coach the Gamecocks’ running backs but joins the staff in an incredibly critical time as they try to finalize the team’s 2019 class.

Right now coaches are in a dead period, which means they can’t talk directly to prospects, but that ends Friday when the contact period starts and they’re allowed to make six in-person contacts per prospect, which includes on-campus visits.

The Gamecocks inked 19 players during the December signing date, including Tyquan Johnson who spent this season at Fork Union Military Academy. With Josh Belk and Jamel Cook already counting toward the 2019 class, the Gamecocks have four spots left in the class.

Once Friday comes, Brown will be able to hit the ground running in recruiting as the Gamecocks put the finishing touches on their 2019 class.

“I’ve had a chance to meet him and certainly I was impressed,” Tanner said. “He’s a high energy young man that’s been a lot of great running backs in his time at a number of schools.”

Also see: What does Brown's hiring mean for the Gamecocks?

South Carolina's 2019 class is currently ranked No. 20 nationally.

Brown was most recently on Mark Richt’s staff at Miami where he was offensive coordinator and running backs coach. He spent time at Georgia where he coached the two headed monster of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

He coached at Wisconsin before that where he was paired with Heisman finalist Melvin Gordon.

Brown fills the spot in the staff vacated by Pat Washington, who is “pursuing other opportunities,” according to Tanner and Bobby Bentley will move over to coach tight ends.

It marks the third straight offseason Will Muschamp’s staff has had some sort of change, and Tanner said he and Muschamp talk all the time about potential staff changes and upgrades.

“We talk about those things: his coaching staff, the marketplace and decisions we need to make based on where we rank financially.”