SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL South Carolina's 2019 recruiting class is officially complete. The Gamecocks officially signed four more players Wednesday to cap the 25-man class, picking up two commitments this afternoon in four-star Jaquaze Sorrells and four-star Jammie Robinson.



Jaquaze Sorrells Rivals.com

“If you had told me in December we could sign these four guys, I would have taken it. All four can make a difference in our program,” Will Muschamp said. “All four guys add value to our program and that’s exciting.” The Gamecocks now have the No. 17 recruiting class in the country and Will Muschamp got to break down these players for the first time publicly Wednesday. He also discussed Xavier Leggete, who signed in the December period. Will Rogers, OL: “He’s a guy that came to our camp, worked out in our camp. We targeted him early. He was a 300-plus pounder, verticaled at over 28 inches, which not many offensive linemen are doing that at the NFL combine. He can bend in his lower body, plays with power and will be an interior offensive lineman for us. He played some defensive line at Lovejoy but will be an interior defensive lineman for us. Having him and his mom Karen here two weeks ago for his official visit firmed up that he wanted to be a Gamecock.”

Jammie Robinson, DB: “Jammie called us this morning and confirmed with us they were going to be Gamecocks. We’re really excited about Jammie. Again, he’s a guy in our camp that had coverage ability in the slot. He can play outside if he needs to but is a safety or nickel. He can play in the slot as a dime as well. He’s a very instinctive player, the defensive player of the year in Georgia. I’m really excited about adding Jammie to our roster.”

Shilo Sanders, DB: “He’s a guy that’s really only played high school football for two years. He’s only spent his time and dedicated himself to the game for those two years. Kevin Mathis was his position coach, who played with T-Rob with the Atlanta Falcons. Listening to him talk to us about how quickly he’s matured and his genetic upside is huge. He’s got really good length, speed at the top end and very good change of direction. He also played receiver and has return skills.”

Jaquaze Sorrells, DL: “A 6-3, 300-plus pounder and another guy that was in our camp. As a matter of fact, all the guys we signed were in our camps. I think you look from a standpoint of verifying what you see on tape or not verifying what you see on tape when you see his work ethic. But Jaquaze has a tremendous work ethic, a very explosive young man and a guy that is athletic enough to play on the edge, play inside but we’re really excited about him a dgetting him today. We felt very good about him in the process and obviously secured him about 1:30 p.m. today.”