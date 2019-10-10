SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The South Carolina football team's injury situation is status quo from when Will Muschamp updated it during his Tuesday press conference, but the Gamecocks head coach provided further clarity on offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum Thursday.

South Carolina's sophomore right tackle is out another 2-3 weeks with a nasty ankle injury that he suffered against Missouri, according to Muschamp.

Muschamp reiterated that running back Rico Dowdle, quarterback/wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and wide receiver Randrecous Davis will all return to action this week at Georgia.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are set for a noon kickoff on ESPN.

ALSO SEE: Full recap of Carolina Calls with Will Muschamp