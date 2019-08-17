Coming out of Monday’s scrimmage, Will Muschamp seemed encouraged with what he same from the Gamecocks on both sides of the ball; offensively the run game looked good and defensively they forced interceptions.

“Scrimmage today was a little sloppy on both sides of the ball,” he said Saturday. “There were some procedural issues, some communication issues that were disappointing for our second scrimmage. We got about 120 scrimmage snaps and had some live kicking game done, which is always good. We just have to clean a lot of things up as we continues to move forward.”

Muschamp talked in the preseason about the Gamecocks doing things well that don’t require any skill or talent, and getting lined up correctly and communicating fall into that category.

He said that immediately after the Gamecocks finished up their second and final scrimmage of preseason camp, saying he still needed to review the film on what exactly went wrong over the course of the 120-snap scrimmage.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the tape, seeing where we are but it was too sloppy as far as procedure issues and things we need to clean up,” Muschamp said. “We claim we need to do the things that take no talent and that was disappointing. We’ll address that moving forward.”

The Gamecocks had a few things to build on over the course of the scrimmage, putting together some nice drives and did some good things in the red zone, a sore spot in last season’s offense.

“I thought there were some bright spots on both ends. We got a lot of situational work (done). We had a four-minute situation to win the game and the offense was able to stay on the field to end the clock. In a coming out situation, the offense was able to get a first down coming off the goal line, which is critical to flip the field to get a first down in those situations. We had a one-minute situation and hit a field goal to win the game. The defense did a really nice job with red zone work.”

The Gamecocks will have an off day Sunday where the only reason players need to be in the stadium would be for treatment on injuries.

After that, they’ll resume practice on Monday with a few more training camp practices before beginning preparations for North Carolina Thursday.

Then, they’ll have seven practices and a walk-thru before the season opener against the Tar Heels Aug. 31 in Charlotte.