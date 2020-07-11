The former Gamecock corner spent his rookie season with the Chiefs and, since he spent some time on special teams, got to spent a lot of time with former Gamecock and now current linebackers coach Rod Wilson.

Rashad Fenton went from selling concessions at the old Orange Bowl to winning a Super Bowl in the same city over a decade later.

“Rashad, I can’t wait to see what Rashad does this year. Rashad has a lot of talent. If he keeps going the way he’s going development-wise with growing as a player and growing as a student of the game Rashad’s going to be fine,” Wilson said of Fenton. “That’s one of the last things I told him: continue to grind because the sky’s the limit for him.”

Fenton played in 43 games over four seasons at South Carolina, totaling 122 tackles, five interceptions and had 19 passes defended and parlayed that into a fifth-round selection in 2019.

In his rookie year in Kansas City he played in 12 games with 15 tackles and one interception while developing into a solid role player in the secondary with the potential to have an even bigger role in 2020.

Wilson spent the last three seasons in Kansas City serving as an assistant specials teams coach where he got a chance to work with Fenton.

“He’s been doing well. It was fun to see him play,” Wilson said. “You kind of have to get on him a little in practice and we had our moments, but when the lights come on and it’s time to play Rashad plays. I’m excited to see what he does later.”

Former Gamecock Chris Lammons was also part of the Chiefs organization last season as well, signing a deal in early December near the end of the season and before the playoffs started.

He spent the majority of his time on the practice squad.

Lammons broke into the league and landed first with the Dolphins, playing in 12 games with 13 tackles with three passes defended before ending up with the Chiefs.

“Chris got here later and ended up on the practice squad but Chris was determined. He is determined,” Wilson said.

“He wants to get better and find a way to stick in this game and in this league. I believe he will. As long as he keeps that determination and put the best foot forward he’ll be fine. I’m excited to see what Chris does next year.”

Lammons played in 42 games over four seasons and had 177 tackles with four interceptions and 17 passes defended.