Wimmer didn’t give much of a response, collecting the news and moving on with his day almost as if nothing happened, so what happened in the big moments on opening day didn’t shock the coaching staff at all.

He informed Wimmer, getting ready for his first collegiate game, he was getting the start at second base and to be ready for that.

When Mark Kingston approached Braylen Wimmer on Opening Day, the conversation was a short one.

“He showed a very low pulse. When I told him he was going to start today there was very little reaction. He just said, ‘All right. Good,”’ Mark Kingston said. “His defense is what kind of won us over and gave him the edge on getting the start tonight. He showed you everything we’ve been seeing all spring.”

Wimmer finished opening day notching his first career hit and RBI and it continued on with four hits over his first three games with a handful of RBI.

He started every game opening weekend, fulfilling a dream he’s had for a very long time.

“It was a good weekend,” he said. “I have to get back in the cages and take ground balls and keep getting better and move forward from here.”

After impressing the coaching staff with a great spring practice leading up to the season, Wimmer’s been arguably the team’s best hitter through four games.

He’s started every game—even hitting leadoff in Wednesday’s blowout of Presbyterian—slashing .429/.429/.467 with four RBI in 14 at-bats this season.

He hasn’t mad an error yet either with five putouts and 10 assists, all at second base.

“He showed what he had been showing all spring. He was ready to play. He could handle it from a maturity standpoint,” Kingston said. “He’s a player. Obviously he’ll have growing pains like everyone does, but he’s mature and extremely athletic. He’s fast; he’s rangy. He’s been taking good at-bats. It’s a nice addition to our roster and our lineup."

His dream start will continue as he’ll likely be in the lineup as the Gamecocks (4-0) take on Northwestern start Friday at 4 p.m.

Wimmer didn’t grow up in the area—his dad was a great player at Wichita State and Wimmer grew up in Oklahoma—but has been eyeing the program for a while.

He was in elementary school when South Carolina was winning College World Series titles and still remembers those fondly as he finally gets to suit up for the team he’s always wanted to play for.

“I remember watching them and knew this was the team I wanted to play for growing up,” he said. “Finally getting to do that—there was obviously some nervousness there but after making a few plays and settling down—it was a great feeling.”

Series information

Who: South Carolina (4-0) vs Northwestern (1-2)



When: Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Probable pitching match ups

Friday: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Doherty (5-0, 1.80 last year)

Saturday: RHP Brett Kerry (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Quinn Lavelle (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Brannon Jordan (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Uberstine (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Where: Founders Park

Watch: SEC Network+