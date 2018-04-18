GamecockCentral.com

It’s nothing new for White—a South Carolina signee—who’s been drawing crowds like this to his home games for the better part of a year.

There’s a buzz around that game and, when pitcher Owen White trots out from the dugout to take the mound, ears perk up and a group of about 20 professional scouts zero in, radar guns ready.

It’s a windy night at Jesse C Carson high school and the sound of country music trickles up a packed grandstand Tuesday night before the Cougars play.

His starts have become must-see for professional baseball teams and it’s not hard to find a radar gun or a scout among the hundreds in the stands for a Carson baseball game.

He commands four pitches—a fastball, curveball, slider and circle change—and has touched 94 to 96 miles per hour on his fastball this year. It’s the command scouts have been impressed with and the movement he gets on his pitches.

Rated one of the best pitchers in the class, White’s grown used to seeing a heavy scout presence at his games this year.

“I don’t get overwhelmed by it. I just come out and be a normal teenage boy, come out here and throw and try and manufacture some runs for my teammates,” he says with a slight Southern drawl. “I know they’re going to play defense behind me. I’m going to pound the zone and whatever happens, happens.”

But, like he said, he’s still a teenager. He’s just worried about going out to pitch and being a high school kid, albeit with a few more professional eyes on him than the typical 18 year old.

It doesn’t faze him, though. It’s happened so frequently his senior year that he just tunes it out. The crowds, the scouts and the attention are going to come with the way he’s pitching.

“I’ve been in the spotlight enough throughout the summer,” he said. “I don’t think it doesn’t bother me as much as people think it would. I feel so confident in myself. The pitches I throw, I’m not worried about the mistakes and the other things they’re pointing out. It doesn’t bother me that everyone’s coming out here to watch.”

Also see: Which prospects will be in for a big recruiting weekend?

In seven starts, he’s 6-1 and has given up a total of one earned run all season, which came Tuesday night in a 1-0 loss. Heading into Tuesday’s game, he was averaging 10.5 strikeouts per game.

And now, he has a decision to make. Already signed with South Carolina, White has to choose if he’ll go to college or forgo South Carolina to start a professional career.

Rated the No. 52 high school prospect in the class, White will find out where he’s drafted in June during the annual MLB Draft and make a decision after that.

“Really, it’s all about the money. It’s always been a dream to go play for the major league team, or any team at that high of caliber,” he said. “Right now my mindset is going to college and playing baseball. Right now I’m going to work hard and do whatever I need to do get to South Carolina and be on that mound.”

Also see: Basketball and football recruiting notes, including more on a four-star PF

He talks with head coach Mark Kingston and recruiting coordinator Mike Current regularly and plans to have an in-home visit with South Carolina soon. He was in Charlotte for the Gamecocks’ game against North Carolina and will make the trip to Columbia for two games this weekend against LSU.

Right now he says he’s “100 percent going to school” and only time will tell his professional future.

“I’m just ready to play in front of huge fans that are going to be cheering on their team and win or lose, their just die hard fans,” he said about South Carolina. “I just want to do it for the fans and God. If it wasn’t’ for God I wouldn’t be in this position. I give all the glory to Him.”