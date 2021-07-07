With decision upcoming, four-star DB names Top 4

As Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot class of 2022 four-star cornerback Chris Graves closes in on a decision soon he has released his top four schools.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder named a top four of Florida, LSU, Miami and South Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Graves is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday, July 9.

Graves, who is ranked the No. 36 cornerback in the class, took an official visit to South Carolina during the final weekend of June and is being recruited by defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

He is also the No. 47 overall prospect in Florida.

ALSO SEE: What we're hearing on Graves' likely choice



