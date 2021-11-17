The game tape on South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown is officially out.

One week after Brown helped torch the Florida Gators in his first start in a South Carolina uniform, the transfer quarterback and his position coach could already see opponents starting to make adjustments to his tendencies this past weekend at Missouri.

"I think he has to, one, take care of the football, and two, he has to, (with) the pocket awareness, he has to understand that he's got a move that he uses a lot, that teams we play from here on out are going to know where he likes to escape and how he likes to escape, so he's got to work up into the pocket, and that got us a couple of times the other night," South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said Tuesday.