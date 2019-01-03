That’s been a big driving point with the Gamecocks in the 2019 class as Wolford has essentially flipped the offensive line room just over two years into taking the job.

When Will Muschamp or Eric Wolford go out to scout offensive linemen, there is one specific thing either wants to see from someone they hope will play up front for the Gamecocks: athleticism.

“I think the biggest thing, Eric is a really good evaluator. Eric made a comment to me that’s 100 percent right: I want to have guys you want to recruit on defense athletically,” Muschamp said. “If you think about it, you’re asking me to block those guys, I have to have guys just as athletic as those guys.’”

South Carolina signed four offensive linemen in the early signing period this December—Mark Fox, Jakai Moore, Vincent Murphy and Jaylen Nichols—with all potentially capable of playing multiple positions.

For guys like Fox and Murphy, Muschamp said both guys can play the center or either guard spot, and playing multiple positions is something the coaching staff definitely pays attention to on the recruiting trail.

“To be able to have some position variety, what it does is it provides you depth on your roster without having to play another player that may be not ready,” Muschamp said. “You’re able to get your best five on the field without having to say ‘this is the next guy on the depth chart.’ That’s really where it helps you.”

This group of offensive linemen fit the mold Wolford’s tried to instill on the Gamecocks’ current roster as well.

He’s put a premium on playing multiple positions on the team’s offensive line with players bouncing around between positions during their college career.

Donell Stanley played center and guard this year and Zack Bailey played all three offensive line spots over his career. Blake Camper can play every spot but center as well.

That’s a testament, Stanley said, to Wolford’s ability to train guys and get them ready to play at different spots.

“Coach Wolf, he develops everybody. You come in playing offensive line at South Carolina, you’re going to get broken down and you’ll get built right back up,” Stanley said. “We have a lot of guys.”

South Carolina offensive lineman signees

Jakai Moore (6-foot-5, 293 pounds)

Vincent Murphy (6-foot-4, 280 pounds)

Mark Fox (6-foot-5, 290 pounds)

Jaylen Nichols (6-foot-6, 290 pounds)