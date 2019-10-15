SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

The media is still predicting South Carolina's women's team to be the class of the SEC this year

South Carolina was picked to win the conference this season by members of the media Tuesday.

This at least the sixth straight year the Gamecocks have been picked to finish in the top four of the league. They were picked to finish second last year and first the last four years before that.

Ty Harris and Kiki Herbert Harrigan earned All-SEC nods with Harris a first teamer and Herbert Harrigan landing on the second team.

The Gamecocks return a nice core of talent but bring in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, complete with four of the country's top 11 players.

The highest rated per ESPN is forward Aliyah Boston at No. 3, followed by guard Zia Cooke at No. 4. Another forward, Laeticia Amihere is at No. 11 with wing Brea Beal at No. 11.

All of them come in as five-star prospects.

The Gamecocks start their season Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. They'll have their annual tip-off event Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Boyd Plaza on Hampton Street.