Woodley bringing defense, mental edge with him to South Carolina
Ta’Quan Woodley knows he can score, but that’s not where he derives his value when he’s on the court. What Woodley takes the most pride in isn’t how many times he can put the ball through a hoop, b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news