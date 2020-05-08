Transfers are part of the game at this point of collegiate sports, and especially in college basketball where nearly thousands of players enter the portal and head to new homes each offseason.

South Carolina's had its fair share of transfers, but they've also hit the transfer market the last few seasons, most recently with Seventh Woods.

And, as things hit the lull of the offseason after the onslaught of transfers early, ESPN's Jeff Borzello took the time to rank some of the most impactful and included Seventh Woods on the list.

Borzello divides his rankings up into graduate transfers, transfers eligible for the 2020 season, transfers eligible at the semester break and transfers eligible in 2021 after a sit out year.

Woods obviously falls into the second category and Borzell ranks him as the No. 38 overall transfer who's eligible at the start of the 2020 season.

It might not be an eye-popping number, but considering there where almost 1,000 players in the portal last season, it puts Woods in top 10 percent of transfers who are eligible next season.

Woods, who was a four-star point guard and the No. 42 overall player coming out of Hammond (S.C.) School in the 2016 class, opted to go to North Carolina first and spent three seasons there before transferring after the 2018-19 season.

At North Carolina he was part of the 2017 national championship team and finished his career there averaging 1.8 points per game, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.



His best season was his final one in Chapel Hill, where he shot 41.9 percent from the field and averaged 2.5 points, a rebound and 2.1 assists per game.

He sat out last season as part of the NCAA's transfer sit out policy, and Frank Martin talked during the season about how beneficial it'll be to Woods getting out of the spotlight for a season.

He's joined on the list by a few other guys from the SEC including Jahvon Quinerly from Alabama, Florida's Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby, Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr., and JD Notae and Connor Vanover from Arkansas.