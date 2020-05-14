WR JJ Jones moves up decision, breaks down top contenders
Three-star wide receiver JJ Jones made some news on Wednesday by announcing that he’s moving up his decision date to next week. The Myrtle Beach, S.C. star, who named a top five of Georgia, Mississippi State, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, gave an update on which schools have the best chance to secure his commitment next week.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news