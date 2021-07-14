WR Mike Wyman enters transfer portal

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Mike Wyman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, GamecockCentral.com has confirmed.

The Greensboro (North Carolina) Dudley High product was part of South Carolina football's 2020 recruiting class.

He enrolled last January and participated in spring drills with the Gamecocks, but did not see any game action during the 2020 season.

As a high school senior, Wyman had 26 receptions for 465 yards, following a junior year in which he caught 46 passes for 664 yards and five touchdowns.

Rivals.com ranked Wyman as the country's 79th-best receiver prospect out of high school and gave him a three-star marker.