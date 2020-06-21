Now he’ll get a chance to represent his state a little while longer as the newest member of the Gamecocks’ 2021 class.

Growing up in Fort Mill but playing AAU basketball with a team out of Charlotte, he’d always be quick to point out he’s from the Palmetto State and not North Carolina.

Jacobi Wright always took offense to getting asked if he was from North Carolina.

“It always felt good to say I’m from South Carolina, I’m from somewhere different,” Wright told GamecockCentral. “For me to be able to play for them, I get to rep my state going against schools from everywhere. Being able to wear that across my chest means even more.”

Wright committed to South Carolina Sunday, publicly announcing his decision on and Instagram live and later on social media, becoming the second commitment in the Gamecocks’ class. He picked the Gamecocks over Winthrop and UNC Charlotte.

One of the biggest reasons, he said, was the relationship he built with the entire coaching staff, first with assistant Bruce Shingler and then with head coach Frank Marin after the Gamecocks offered at the beginning of April.

“Me and Bruce are really close. He’s a great guy. He can talk to me about anything. It’s not like he’s just part of another generation and we can’t connect. He’s just really down to earth, really cool. He’s someone I can talk to about more than basketball,” Wright said. “That played a really big part. I don’t want to go somewhere where me and coaches can’t really bond.”

Wright openly admitted during the recruiting process how much he wanted a family atmosphere and a program with a system where he can thrive and develop to hopefully get to the next level.

He thinks he got both at South Carolina.

“After I went on a few visits, I just like the environment. I like the way coach Frank coaches. He coaches pretty hard and I feel like that’s something I need to keep getting better and develop my game,” he said. “It’s somewhere I feel like I fit the play style and I can really elevate my game and show what I can do in the program’s style of play. Plus my parents can make it to the games.”

In his junior year at Legacy (S.C.) Charter Wright averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks really like his ability to score and are excited to get him in the fold as part of the 2021 class.

“I told coach Frank when we were on the phone,” he said. “When I told him I was in he got really excited. He got pretty loud. He let me know I was wanted. Me telling him was great for them.”

What’s next for Wright is continuing to develop his game and gain a little weight before arriving on campus for the 2021-22 season.

Now that he’s in the boat, he’s ready to put on his recruiting cap and try and get a few more guys in the class.

“Definitely. I know they’re going after Cesare (Edwards). I’m going to try and bring him in and maybe John Butler. Whoever they tell me they’re most excited about and want to get, especially if I have a relationship with them, I’m definitely going to try and bring in another recruit.”