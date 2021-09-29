Camden (S.C.) class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod, a major priority for defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, has been a mainstay on the South Carolina campus since recruiting re-opened in early June.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound McLeod made the short trip down I-20 again over the weekend to check out the Gamecocks' SEC home opener against Kentucky.