Xzavier McLeod recaps 'great experience' in Columbia
Camden (S.C.) class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod, a major priority for defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, has been a mainstay on the South Carolina campus since recruiting re-opened in early June.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound McLeod made the short trip down I-20 again over the weekend to check out the Gamecocks' SEC home opener against Kentucky.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news