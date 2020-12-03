GamecockCentral - You won't believe how Sam Reynolds' team won a state title last night

You won't believe how Sam Reynolds' team won a state title last night
South Carolina football commit Sam Reynolds and his Thompson team went into last night's Alabama 7A state championship game with a perfect 13-0 record on the season.
They also went into the final 28 seconds of the game trailing Auburn 28-19 with very little chance of taking home a title.
What happened next... you need to see to believe:
No. 6 Thompson was trailing Auburn 28-19 in the Alabama 7A state championship with less than :30 left.— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 3, 2020
THEN THIS HAPPENED! (@WARRIORNATION20)
Story: https://t.co/L6pLBNEeBc
Full Highlights: https://t.co/Q3gmpMTIuf pic.twitter.com/XtZqWtmEp9