 GamecockCentral - You won't believe how Sam Reynolds' team won a state title last night
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-03 08:39:17 -0600') }} football Edit

You won't believe how Sam Reynolds' team won a state title last night

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina football commit Sam Reynolds and his Thompson team went into last night's Alabama 7A state championship game with a perfect 13-0 record on the season.

They also went into the final 28 seconds of the game trailing Auburn 28-19 with very little chance of taking home a title.

What happened next... you need to see to believe:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}